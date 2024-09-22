Bohol opens 8th TaRSIER117 substation in Inabanga

The Provincial Government of Bohol opened the 8th substation of the Telephone and Radio Systems Integrated Emergency Response (TaRSIER117) in Inabanga town on September 18.

The system provides a province-wide emergency response to local disaster, calamity, and emergency situations.

In an advisory, the provincial government said that their newest TaRSIER117 substation shares a space with the Governor’s sub-office at the Francisco Dagohoy Municipal Hospital compound.

Gov. Erico Aris Aumentado, who led the blessing, ribbon cutting and turnover ceremony of the new substation, said that he was committed “to further expand the services of the Operations and Warning Division arm of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (PDRRMC) to cater to hard to reach areas, in support of the program that benefits the people.”

Dr. Anthony Damalerio, head of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), said that the new substation and its 25 personnel, will cater to the 109 barangays in the neighboring localities of Inabanga, Clarin and Buenavista.

Inabanga Mayor Jono Jumamoy said the establishment of a TaRSIER117 sub-station in their town complements their “from womb to tomb” initiatives.

Clarin Mayor Eugene Ibarra and Buenavista Mayor Dave Duallo also lauded Aumentado’s sincere regard for the health and welfare of Boholanos.

Created under Executive Order No. 5, series of 2010, and further institutionalized under Provincial Ordinance No. 2013-006, TaRSIER117 started with only 22 personnel.

Emergency response substations were later on established in Carmen, Balilihan, Ubay, Jagna, Talibon, Loon and Candijay town. Emergency responders also increased to 360 since.

TaRSIER117 maintains close coordination with partner government agencies and integrates all emergency response services of the Local Government Units, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Coast Guard, Emergency Rescue Unit Foundation, Maritime Police, Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, and Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

