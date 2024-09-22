Sinclair, Stopgap, and Smartbond claim opening victories in AEBC Buildrite Cup 2024

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sinclair, Stopgap, and Smartbond kicked off their campaigns with victories in the opening games of the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) Buildrite Cup 2024 on September 20 at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus gymnasium.

In Bracket B, Sinclair, representing the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP), triumphed over Civil Engineers 4-Rubberstop, 55-49.

Miguel Cenabre led the way for Sinclair with an impressive 16 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals. He was supported by Adrian Damole, who contributed 12 points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Despite a standout performance from Cris Sorono, who recorded a game-high 17 points and 13 rebounds, Rubberstop was unable to secure the win.

Meanwhile, Civil Engineers 1-Stopgap dominated their fellow engineers from Civil Engineers 6, cruising to an 83-56 victory, also in Bracket B.

Archie Araw-Araw fueled Stopgap’s offense with 14 points, eight assists, two steals, and two rebounds.

Teammates Ralph Labora and Ruben Latonio added 12 and 10 points, respectively, to secure the win.

In Bracket A, Mechanical Engineers A-Smartbond edged Electrical Engineers-Blockout, 67-60.

Ivan Deo delivered a stellar performance for Smartbond, scoring 26 points along with four rebounds, three steals, and two assists.

Deo was the only double-digit scorer for his team, but his efforts were enough to lead Smartbond to victory.

The AEBC Buildrite Cup 2024 features a total of 12 teams composed of licensed engineers and architects, all competing for the championship title. /clorenciana

