Mercy Apura announces plan to run for Carcar City mayor

CEBU CITY, Philippines- Former Carcar City Mayor Mercedita “Mercy” Apura has announced that she will be making a comeback in the 2025 midterm elections.

Apura called for a press conference on Sunday, September 22, to announce her plans and introduce members of her “Green Team.”

The former mayor will be seeking election with incumbent Vice Mayor Efren Quijano, a former ally of incumbent Mayor Patrick Barcenas.

READ: Son of Carcar City mayor survives gun attack

Apura announced her political plans more than a week before the official start of the filing of Certificates of Candidacies (COCs) for local positions scheduled from October 1 to 8, 2024.

The midterm elections is set on May 12, 2025.

READ: Comelec dismisses case vs Carcar City barangay captain

Included in Apura’s slate are Ian Del Rosario, Mae Tabora, Mitch Zozobrado, Kashi dela Cerna, Kimbox Lapinid, Richard Barangan, Marco Espiritu, Ed Lawas, Carlo Aldemita, and former mayor Nicepuro Apura who will all be seeking election for Carcar City Councilor.

Apura’s “Green Team” will remain under the ALAYON Party of the Gullases of the first district of Cebu.

READ: Carcar mayor to police: Probe video allegedly using his voice talking about contractor’s ‘SOP’ for P149M project

Projects

Apura said during the press conference that she made a decision to run for mayor because of the failure of Barcenas to continue various projects that she envisioned during her incumbency from 2019 to 2022. These includes the construction of a city hospital, a terminal worth P150 million, and a livestock auction market worth P150 million.

Vice Mayor Quijano, for his part, said that he chose to leave Barcenas’ group because his visions and plans for their city were no longer aligned with his.

“Lisod nga mokuyog ko nga dili ka kauban” Quijano said.

Members of Apura’s “Green Team” are scheduled to file their COCs on October 2.

Meanwhile, Apura expressed hope that the conduct of the 2025 elections in their city will be peaceful and orderly.

Her husband and former mayor Nicepuro Apura said that the election will be challenging for them. He said that only four of their 15 allied barangay captains have remained loyal to their group.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP