Asia Paraase qualifies in two races for PATAFA finals in Manila

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu’s Palarong Pambansa “Golden Girl” Asia Paraase achieved another significant milestone in her budding athletic career after qualifying for the championships of the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) Weekly Time Trials held at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City, Metro Manila over the weekend.

The 17-year-old ace runner from Lapu-Lapu City, representing Spectrum Runners Club, clocked an impressive 18 minutes and 53.61 seconds in the women’s 5,000-meter run, surpassing several UAAP varsity competitors. This performance marked a new personal record for Paraase in the 5,000m event.

She outpaced University of Santo Tomas’ (UST) Shiekhy Heart Supremo, who finished with a time of 20:08:06, while De La Salle University’s Ana

Marie Eugenio earned third place in 21:17:87. Adamson University’s Ana Marie Caballes and Desiree Sales of the University of the East followed in fourth and fifth, respectively.

In addition, Paraase excelled in the women’s 1,500m run, finishing in 5:05:91, well ahead of Adamson University’s Samantha Nicole Llesis, who clocked 5:23:03.

According to Paraase, the Patafa finals is scheduled in October which she promised to prepare fully.

This strong performance comes on the heels of her recent victories in back-to-back 10-kilometer races in Cebu, including the Staff Virtual Run and the Cebu Press Freedom Week Fun Run 2024.

