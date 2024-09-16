Asia Paraase wins back-to-back races last weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Palarong Pambansa double gold medalist Asia Paraase displayed her winning form last weekend after ruling two separate running events.

Paraase ruled two 10-kilometer runs, a rare feat that only a capable runner like her can pull off.

Last Saturday, September 14, Paraase topped the 10k race of the Staff Virtual Run’s 10k race by clocking in 42 minutes at the Cebu Business Park.

A day after that, Paraase of Lapu-Lapu City improved her 10k time by logging in 40:32 in the Cebu Press Freedom Week Fun Run 2024, held at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

For Paraase, it was a nice feeling that she was able to pull off back-to-back wins in two separate races despite the stiff competition in the local running scene.

“Nice siya sa feelings. I feel so blessed and grateful for the blessings sa back-to-back nako na wins,” Paraase said.

“It’s not my first time po, like kadtong pag Ormoc Marathon ug sa Tagbilaran Bridges Fun Run nga running events nidaog sad ko,” she added.

Paraase admitted that she lacked the necessary preparations for both runs, but she is still grateful after she finished both races faster than her target time.

She is gearing up for the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) national meet this year where she’s gunning for the elusive gold medal that she hasn’t won in her three-year participation.

Paraase earned her popularity earlier this year when she delivered two gold medals in the track and field event of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 here in Cebu. She topped the secondary girls 1,500-meter and the 3,000m run of the Palarong Pambansa.

She also competes for the Spectrum Runners Club along with fellow elite runners like Prince Joey Lee who also ruled his respective distances in the two races and Mark Mahinay.

