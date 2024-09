This is the Daily Gospel for today, September 24, 2024, which is Tuesday of the Twenty-fifth week in Ordinary Time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, September 23

Daily Gospel, September 22

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 8, 19-21.

The mother of Jesus and his brothers came to him but were unable to join him because of the crowd.

He was told, “Your mother and your brothers are standing outside and they wish to see you.”

He said to them in reply, “My mother and my brothers are those who hear the word of God and act on it.”