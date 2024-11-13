Filipino Homes’ Leuterio is 2024 International Realtor of the Year

Cebuano realtor Anthony Leuterio, the founder of Filipino Homes, has been awarded the prestigious 2024 International Realtor of the Year by the National Association of Realtors (NAR), marking a milestone for Philippine real estate on the global stage.

The award honors Leuterio’s commitment to raising ethical standards, promoting best practices and elevating the Realtor brand internationally.

NAR is the largest trade association for real estate professionals in the United States, with more than 1.5 million members, including real estate agents, brokers, appraisers and other real estate professionals.

Founded in 1908, NAR sets standards for ethical practices in real estate and offers training, advocacy and resources for its members to enhance their professional development.

This year 2024 NAR Conference, NAR NXT, took place in Boston, Massachusetts last Nov. 8-10, 2024.

In reflecting on his achievement, Leuterio emphasized a customer-first approach.

“You need to be responsible to your customers by providing the best product, protecting their investments, and supporting them throughout the journey—and beyond,” he said.

Filipino Homes is a Cebu-based real estate company in the Philippines that provides property listings, brokerage services and real estate marketing.

Founded by Anthony Leuterio, the company has grown into one of the largest real estate networks in the country, connecting buyers and sellers and offering a range of properties, including residential, commercial and investment properties.

Filipino Homes has 100 offices spread across the country and is represented by strong 14,000 licensed real estate professionals.

As an industry leader, Leuterio offered advice for aspiring realtors: “Always level up your service, don’t take shortcuts, and prioritize both buyers and sellers. Build connections, especially with fellow Filipinos, and stay up-to-date with trends. Most importantly, never stop learning.”

For Leuterio, the recognition is a victory not only for himself but for the entire Philippine real estate industry.

“This award showcases the talent in the Philippines and highlights our ability to excel globally by adhering to high standards in real estate,” he shared. “It’s a big win for our country and underscores the importance of international collaboration.”

Leuterio regularly brings large Filipino delegations to global real estate conventions, believing in the positive impact of international exposure on the Philippine economy.

“Real estate is a multiplier; every house sold supports up to 60 families. This award gives hope for more jobs and opportunities in the Philippines,” he noted.

Leuterio also expressed gratitude for the support of key industry figures like Cebu Landmasters Inc. chairman and president Jose Soberano III, Senior VP President and Treasurer Marose Soberano and Primeworld Land president Sherwin Uy and chairman Johnny Uy.

“It’s a great honor to raise the Philippine flag in real estate,” Anthony Leuterio said.

