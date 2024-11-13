Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino lights up ‘Bayanihan Tree’ – Showcasing Cebuano flavors to the world this Christmas season

Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino has officially unveiled its Bayanihan Tree for the Christmas season, adorned with red and white ornaments symbolizing the shared dreams of the Filipino community. This year’s theme highlights Cebu Island’s rich culinary heritage. Executive Chef June Fernandez is showcasing the flavors he represented at the UN Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for Asia and the Pacific last June, marking the start of the holiday festivities.

As a gateway to Cebuano Gastronomy, Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino offers the taste of Cebu, rich and diverse flavors. June Fernandez Executive Chef Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino

The Bayanihan Tree is a meaningful centerpiece in the hotel lobby, beautifully decorated with handcrafted ornaments made by inmates from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Cebu.

This initiative brings a unique touch to the hotel’s holiday decorations, transforming the tree into a powerful symbol of community and support. The handmade ornaments, in red and white, further embody the spirit of unity and the aspirations of the Filipino people, making the tree lighting ceremony an inspiring start to the season.

A Memorable Tree Lighting Ceremony

The unveiling ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including Lapu-Lapu City Congresswoman Cindy King Chan, Lapu Lapu City Tourism Officer Garry Lao, and Waterfront Airport Hotel & Casino’s OIC – Hotel Operations Rex Yap. Their presence underscored the hotel’s commitment to promoting local culture and Cebu’s vibrant tourism industry.

The Caohogan Integrated School Ukulele Ensemble, from the hotel’s adopted community, delighted guests with soulful renditions of Cebuano original pieces, adding a unique musical touch to the occasion. This musical ensemble enriched the celebration, bridging Cebuano tradition with holiday cheer.

A Celebration of Cebuano Flavors

This year’s theme showcases Cebu’s culinary landscape, from beloved traditional dishes to hidden gems, bringing the island’s diverse flavors to the world. Executive Chef June Fernandez, who represented the region at the UN Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for Asia and the Pacific, curated a tasting experience for guests, offering them a culinary journey across Cebu. “We are the gateway of culinary gastronomy here in Cebu. That’s why if you look at our food choices in our tree lighting, everything is all about Cebu, from North to South, from Midwest to Camotes.” Chef Fernandez shared.

The Voices of Cebu Chorale added to the ambiance with heartfelt performances, creating a warm and festive atmosphere while guests enjoyed traditional Cebuano dishes reimagined by Chef June and his team. This gathering marked the start of a season filled with gratitude, tradition, and community, as Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino continues to celebrate Cebuano hospitality and cuisine.

Guests are invited to experience this unique holiday display in the main lobby, where they can also indulge in the festive treats showcased beside the tree. For bookings and inquiries, please contact the hotel at (032)3404888 or visit www.waterfronthotels.com.ph/waterfront-airport-hotel-casino.