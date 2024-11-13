Step into Santa’s workshop at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino

As the holiday spirit sweeps through Cebu City, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino offers a unique escape – a tropical winter wonderland-themed after Santa’s Workshop!

As we think of Santa’s Workshop, let us be reminded of the spirit behind it.The magic that comes from kindness, the magic that comes from hard work, and the magic that comes from love that we share with others. ALI BANTING General Manager Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino

Guests immersed themselves in the festive cheer as the grand lobby came alive with a dazzling Christmas tree lighting on November 7, 2024, setting the stage for unforgettable celebrations.

Luxury Meets Festive Cheer

Nestled in the heart of the city, Waterfront Lahug seamlessly blends modern elegance with timeless charm. This year, they’ve transformed their space into a magical escape perfect for a heartwarming holiday experience. The centerpiece is a stunning Christmas tree adorned with candy canes, surrounded by Santa’s loyal reindeer, elves, and charming nutcrackers. It’s a scene straight out of Santa’s Workshop, guaranteed to bring a smile to everyone’s face.

A Night of Inspiration and Giving

The grand Christmas tree lighting ceremony featured a heartwarming keynote by General Manager Ali Banting. He invited guests to embrace the spirit of Santa’s Workshop and how this year’s theme resonates throughout the holiday season at Waterfront Lahug.

Beyond the captivating decorations, the spirit of giving took center stage. Children from SOS Children’s Village were present, highlighting the hotel’s continued partnership and support for the organization.

Festive Fun for the Whole Family

The evening unfolded with captivating performances by The Voice of Cebu Chorale and Dreamcatchers, leaving the audience in awe. Everyone enjoyed the festive atmosphere, created lasting memories, and experienced the true spirit of Christmas at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino Lahug.

Don’t Miss Out!

Immerse yourself in the tropical winter wonderland this holiday season! Visit Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino for a truly unforgettable experience. For more details and to plan your visit, head over to their website: https://www.waterfronthotels.com.ph.

