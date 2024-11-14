Daily Gospel, November 14

This is the Daily Gospel for today, November 14, 2024, which is the Thursday of the Thirty-second week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 17, 20-25.

Asked by the Pharisees when the Kingdom of God would come, Jesus said in reply, “The coming of the Kingdom of God cannot be observed, and no one will announce, ‘Look, here it is,’ or, ‘There it is.’ For behold, the kingdom of God is among you.”

Then he said to his disciples, “The days will come when you will long to see one of the days of the Son of Man, but you will not see it.

There will be those who will say to you, ‘Look, there he is,’ (or) ‘Look, here he is.’ Do not go off, do not run in pursuit.

For just as lightning flashes and lights up the sky from one side to the other, so will the Son of Man be (in his day).

But first he must suffer greatly and be rejected by this generation.”

