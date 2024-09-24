Police ready raps vs. man behind death of Toledo City girl

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in Toledo City are preparing a murder charge against Lorben Larot, the man who was seen checking into a lodging house with an 18-year-old girl, a day before her body was discovered.

Police Major Ian Macatangay, the chief public information officer of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), said that the manhunt operation against Larot, 43, continues.

Macatangay said they will not stop until Larot is arrested and jailed.

READ: Police identifies suspect in death of girl in Toledo City lodging house

While the police look for Larot, Macatangay said they also wait for the outcome of the autopsy on the girl to especially determine the cause of her death and if she was raped.

Police suspect that the girl was choked to her death due to the marks that were found on her neck. A handkerchief was also stuffed in her mouth.

READ: 17 year-old girl found half naked, dead in Toledo City, Cebu

Macatangay said that a confirmation that the girl was raped would mean the filing of additional charges against Larot.

Police investigation

Also, police continue to investigate why the girl met with Larot and if they were romantically involved.

READ: Mother of 17-year-old girl, who was found dead in Toledo City, cries for justice

CCTV footage captured Larot and the girl entering a lodging house in Sitio Sta. Ana, Brgy. Poblacion, Toledo City, Cebu on September 19.

The next day, a room boy found the girl’s body on the bed. Larot, a native of Misamis Oriental, was no longer around.

Police already visited Larot’s last known address in a boarding house near Pier 1 in Cebu City, but he was no longer there.

Meanwhile, Macatangay is urging parents to always make sure that they know where their children are going. He said it was also important to monitor their activities on social media to avoid harm.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP