Man nabbed for carrying unlicensed gun, faces murder charge

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- A construction worker, who was arrested for the possession of an unlicensed firearm, may have to spend years in jail after police learned that he was also responsible for the killing of a co-worker on Sunday.

Dan, 39, was arrested close to his residence in Sitio Mangal in Brgy. Punta Engaño in Lapu-Lapu City at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday after a concerned citizen reported to the police that he was armed.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said that responding police officers recovered a firearm of still undetermined caliber and three live ammunition from the suspect’s possession.

ALSO READ:

Lapu-Lapu killing: Construction worker stabbed dead by man with 23-inch bolo

Inmate stabbed 30 times inside Lapu-Lapu City Jail critical

Teen killed in stabbing outside a ‘disco’ in Cordova, Cebu

He was detained after he failed to present the firearm’s license.

During the follow up investigation, police learned that Dan also stabbed and killed a co-worker on Sunday morning, still in Sitio Mangal, Brgy. Punta Engaño.

Concerned citizens tried to help the 32-year-old victim and transported him on a PUJ to the nearest hospital but he no longer made it to the hospital alive.

Dan’s victim is from Sitio Sudtunggan in Brgy. Basak.

Torres said that they are now preparing complaints for the illegal possession of firearm and murder against Dan.

“Ang iyang kaso nga murder will be filed in regular filing once mo-execute na ang tagtungod as well as ang witness (og affidavit),” Torres said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP