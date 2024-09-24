Taduran faces dangerous Chinese contender in first title defense

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Pedro “Kid Heneral” Taduran, the reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) world minimumweight champion and one of only two active Filipino world champions, is set to defend his title against a formidable opponent.

He will square off against DianXing Zhu of China on November 23 in Jeju Island, South Korea, as officially announced by Elorde TV, a platform affiliated with Taduran’s promoter, Elorde Boxing Gym.

Taduran’s championship reign was cemented when he dethroned the last of the Shigeoka siblings, Ginjiro, via technical knockout on July 28 in Otsu, Japan. This victory reaffirmed his status as a world champion.

Zhu, a rising star in Chinese boxing, boasts of an impressive record of 14 wins—12 by knockout—and just one loss.

He has made a name for himself in the Philippine boxing circuit by decisively defeating multiple Filipino opponents.

Notably, Zhu achieved a shocking final-round TKO against Shane Gentallan of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable in May 2023, which also earned him the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Silver light flyweight title.

Credentials

Since then, Zhu continued to impress with consecutive victories, including stoppage wins against Vietnamese fighter Minh Phat Sam in Vung Tau, Vietnam, and a TKO against Japanese boxer Tomoya Yamamoto at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

He further improved his credentials by claiming the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global minimumweight title with another TKO victory over Vietnamese Sanchai Yotboon, in addition to triumphs over Filipino boxers Richard Garde, Marco John Rementizo, and Jerry Francisco.

With his impressive winning streak, Zhu climbed to the world rankings at the No. 3 spot with the top two places currently vacated, earning him the world title shot.

In contrast, Taduran brings a wealth of experience to the ring. His resume includes bouts against seasoned world champions like Daniel Valladares, Thai Chayaphon Moonsri, and fellow Filipino Rene Mark Cuarto.

This upcoming title defense comes on the heels of Melvin Jerusalem’s successful defense against Mexican Luis Castillo last Sunday in Manila, marking them as the only two Filipino boxing world champions currently active.

