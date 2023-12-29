Taduran earns right to fight IBF champ after beating Amparo in Kumong Bol-anon duel

TAGBILARAN CITY, Philippines — Pedro “Kid Pedro Heneral” Taduran expressed his hunger to reassert himself as a world champion.

This was after Taduran pulled off a lopsided unanimous decision victory against Boholano boxer Jake “El Bambino” Amparo in their International Boxing Federation (IBF) world minimumweight title eliminator.

Taduran closer to reclaiming IBF title

They fought for the main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon XIII” of the PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions on Thursday evening, December 28, 2023, at the Bohol Wisdom School gymnasium, here.

The 27-year-old Taduran, pulled himself closer in reclaiming the IBF world minimumweight title he once held for a year.

No. 1 contender

The victory earned Taduran his right to be the rightful challenger for the current champion of this belt, Japanese Ginjiro Shigeoka.

“Ngayon, ako na yung No. 1 contender, pagbubutihin ko po lalo para makuha ko yung title ko dati,” he said in the post-fight interview.

(Now, I am the No. 1 contender, I will try my best, especially now, so that I will get back the title that I lost before.)

Hungrier Taduran

“Mas gutom ako ngayon kasi kaya nag train ako ng maayos at pinagbutihan ko talaga tong laban kasi hindi biro si Ginjiro (Shigeoka).”

(I am more hungry now that is why I really trained well and I really worked hard in this fight because Ginjiro (Shigeoka) is no pushover.)

Taduran fought impressively against Amparo, whom he didn’t give an inch throughout their 12-rounder bout with his aggressiveness and barrage of punches.

Judges’ scores

Judge Jonathan Davis of the United States scored the bout lopsidedly at 119-109, while Japanese Nobuto Ikehara had it 118-110, and Thai Sanong Uomim saw the bout 116-112 in their score cards all in favor of Taduran.

Still, Taduran commended Amparo for giving him a fitting challenge before earning the sweet victory.

Thanked the Lord

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa Panginoon na walang masamang nangyari sa aming dalawa sa kalaban ko. Malaking pasasalamat ko sa PMI para sa pagbigay sa amin ng ganitong laban. Nagpasalamat ako sa aking team sa Team Elorde at sa mga fans na nanoood,” said Taduran.

(I thank the Lord that nothing bad happened to both me and my foe. I am also grateful to PMI for giving us this fight. I also thank my team in Team Elorde and the fans who came to see the fight.)

Two months training for fight

He said that they had trained for two months to figure out Amparo’s weakness whom he described as an excellent and intelligent boxer.

“Alam namin magaling si Jake (Amparo) magboksing, mabilis at mautak, pero nahirapan din ako sa laban namin. Sobrang pasasalamat ko sa Panginoon na pinagkaloob nya sa akin ang panalo,” added Taduran.

(I know that Jake [Amparo] is a good in boxing, he is fast and smart, but I also had a hard time during our fight. I am so grateful to the Lord that he has given me this win.)

Fight records

He now has a 16 wins with 12 knockouts, 4 defeats and 1 draw. It was Taduran’s second straight win since he lost the IBF world minimumweight title to fellow Filipino Rene Mark Cuarto in 2022 by technical decision.

Meanwhile, Amparo suffered his fifth loss in 20 bouts. He has 20 wins with 3 knockouts and 1 draw.

