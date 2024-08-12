2 men nabbed for alleged rape of Toledo City sisters

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- Rape charges were filed at the Provincial Prosecutors Office on Monday, August 12, against two men who were accused of molesting two sisters in Brgy. Cantabaco in Toledo City.

In a report, Toledo City police said that the two sisters aged 19 and 22 were drinking liquor with the two men aged 22 and 28 on Sunday the alleged rape happened.

Police said that the suspects and their victims are neighbors in Brgy. Cantabaco.

The alleged rape happened at the residence of one of the suspect. It was first reported to the barangay, after which, a barangay councilor called the police station to also report the incident.

Toledo City rape case

In its report, Toledo police said that the 19-year-old victim asked her older sister to already go home with her at around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday since they were already drunk. However, the 22-year-old woman opted to stay behind.

An hour later or at 4:56 a.m., the younger sister returned to the said place to fetch her older sister.

She alleged that the 28-year-old suspect, who was then lying on the sofa, suddenly grabbed her hand and brought her to his room and tried to have sex with him.

Luckily, her boyfriend, who was then looking her arrived, which prompted the 28-year-old suspect to stop what he was doing.

When the suspect opened door, the 19-year-old run outside and sought assistance from her boyfriend. They then looked for her older sister whom they found sleeping in the next room.

Too weak and drunk

Police said that when they got home, the 22-year-old woman told her younger sister that she was raped by the 22-year-old suspect. She passed out and when she woke out she was already inside the room, with the suspect on top of her.

The woman claimed that she tried to fight back but she was too weak and drunk.

Police arrested the two suspects during their follow up operation on Sunday. Both men are currently detained at the custodial facility of the Toledo police Station.

