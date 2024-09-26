Stella Maris Philippines:  Seafarers must guard their votes

Government positions should not serve as a means for personal gain or privilege.

A reminder from Bishop Ruperto Santos of Antipolo in his homily during the September 22, 2024 mass at the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) headquarters in Manila as opening ceremonies of the 29th National Seafarers’ Day (NSD) and the 25th National Maritime Week (NMW).

Bishop Santos is the Bishop Promoter of Stella Maris-Philippines, which is the Catholic Church’s missionary work to the peoples of the sea, particularly seafarers, whether they be on merchant, passenger, war or fishing vessels.

“Let us choose those who will truly help us, not those who will just sing or dance for us, or only make us laugh. And not those who will do or say nothing when our God is mocked and our Catholic faith is disrespected,” Santos said.

READ MORE:

Celebrate 29th National Seafarer’s Day, 25th National Maritime Week

Honoring Filipino seafarers, reservists and the Philippine flag

A watered down Magna Carta for Filipino Seafarers

The bishop also said that voting should not be based on camaraderie, promises, endorsements, or popularity.

Bishop Santos added: “Voting is our right. It is about our future. We must choose correctly, wisely, and worthily. Because if we don’t choose correctly, we will regret it and suffer in the end. But if we vote for those who are honest, true, and genuine, we can expect good and effective leadership.”

“Our seafarers go abroad not to steal, not to deceive, and not to take advantage. They work hard and are not choosy in their jobs. They help those they serve and to improve the future of their loved ones,” Santos added.

The Philippines is considered a major supplier of maritime labor globally. It is estimated that one Filipino seafarer is for every four to five complements on board a vessel at any time.

According to the Baltic and International Maritime Council (BIMCO)/International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) Seafarer Workforce Report 2021, the top five largest suppliers of officers and ratings are the Philippines, the Russian Federation, Indonesia, China, and India. Together, these countries supplied 44 percent of the global seafarer workforce.

In 2023, Filipino seafarers deployed reached 578,626 with the corresponding dollar remittances amounting to US$6,852,362,000.00.

The sea-based sector’s remittances comprised at least 20 percent of the total OFW dollar remittances, which amounted to US$33,490,930,000.00 in 2023.

READ MORE:

Filipino seafarers: Raise the flag for them!

Marcos signs Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers into law

The Overseas Absentee Voting Act was passed in 2003, allowing Filipinos overseas, including employed seafarers, to vote for who they want to be president, vice-president, senators, and party-list representatives. Due to their absence during the election period, there is a specialized mode of voting by which seafarers, who are registered overseas voters, may cast their ballots 60 days before the day of elections.

“Be honest in words and actions. Do not deceive. Do not cheat. And do not waste what our loved ones from abroad send us. Do not squander it. They always say, ‘We do not pick money off the ground. Our capital is sweat and blood. The money they send is hard-earned and comes from their sweat.” Santos said.

The Ecumenical memorial rites at sea was also held where prayers were offered and flowers were thrown to the open seas as homage to deceased seafarers. The flowers are the expression of the fragrance and beauty of love given and received.

Wreathe thrown into the sea carry to all the deceased seafarers the message of love and gratitude. There is no distance of time or oceans but a mutual waiting for eternal reunion in peace.

A job of a seafarer is not exactly a walk in the park. The job entails laborious manual tasks conducted in a moving ship. He is mentally, physically and emotionally stressed sailing non-stop for weeks or months aside from exposure to fluctuating extreme temperatures as the ships cross ocean boundaries.

In some instances, a seafarer unfortunately dies due to illness or injury. The shipping industry and seafaring profession are likewise not without incident or peril. There are maritime disasters or accidents that result in the loss of life of and injury to Filipino seafarers.

Former President Fidel V. Ramos earlier issued on July 9, 1996 Proclamation No. 828 declaring August 18 as National Seafarers Day wherein the Apostleship of the Sea (AOS) was tasked to coordinate with the public and private sector in activities related to the celebration of said event.

The purpose of the proclamation is to give due recognition to the vital role of Filipino seafarers towards the development of the Philippines as a maritime country. Later, Proclamation No.1094 was issued in 1997 by President Ramos which moved NSD to every last Sunday of September every year.

The NSD coincides with the NMW celebrated every last week of September spearheaded alternatively by the government agencies Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and Philippine Ports Authority (PPA).

Other weeklong NSD/ NMW activities nationwide led by Stella Maris Philippines include the simultaneous blowing of horns and dressing up of ships, media briefing, conferences, novenas, processions, oratorical/ art/photo contests, karaoke challenge, coastal cleanup, and the Grand Parade participated in by stakeholders.

There are presently 17 Stella Maris centers nationwide: five in Luzon ( Batangas, La Union, Manila Palawan, Pangasinan), six in Visayas (Bohol, Capiz, Cebu, Dumaguete, Iloilo, Leyte) and six in Mindanao (Basilan, Cagayan de Oro, Davao, General Santos City, Iligan, Zamboanga).

(Atty. Dennis R. Gorecho heads the Seafarers’ Division of the Sapalo Velez Bundang Bulilan Law Offices. For comments, e-mail [email protected], or call 09175025808 or 09088665786.)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP