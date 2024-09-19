Celebrate 29th National Seafarer’s Day, 25th National Maritime Week

The Philippines will be celebrating the 29h National Seafarers Day (NSD) this year on September 29, 2024 with the theme “Marinong Filipino: Ligtas na Paglalayag!”.

President Fidel V. Ramos issued Proclamation No. 828s,1996 declaring August 18 as NSD. It was later moved to the last Sunday of September by Proclamation 1094s 1997.

The purpose of the proclamation is to give due recognition to the vital role of Filipino seafarers towards the development of the Philippines as a maritime country.

Stella Maris Philippines is tasked to coordinate with the public and private sectors the NSD-related activities such as masses, novenas, and prayers for the safe voyage of seafarers.

Stella Maris acts as the Catholic Church’s missionary work to the peoples of the sea, particularly seafarers, whether they are on merchant, passenger, war or fishing vessels. It provides practical and pastoral care to all peoples of the sea, regardless of nationality, belief or race through chaplaincies in ports in all continents of the world.

The NSD coincides with the National Maritime Week (NMW) that is held every last week of September spearheaded alternatively by the government agencies Maritime Industry Authority (Marina), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) by virtue of Proclamation No. 1560s 2008. It will run this year from September 22 to September 29, 2024.

The Philippines is considered as one of the major suppliers of maritime labor globally as it is estimated that there is one Filipino seafarer for every four to five complements on board a vessel at any time.

According to the Baltic and International Maritime Council (BIMCO)/International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) Seafarer Workforce Report 2021, the top five largest suppliers for both officers and ratings are the Philippines, the Russian Federation, Indonesia, China, and India. Together, these countries supplied 44 percent of the global seafarer workforce.

In 2023, Filipino seafarers deployed reached 578,626 with the corresponding dollar remittances amounting to US$6,852,362,000.00.

The sea-based sector’s remittances comprise at least 20 percent of the total OFW dollar remittances that amounted to US$33,490,930,000.00 in 2023.

The NSD/NMW activities in Manila will run from September 21 to 29, 2024.

On September 21, Saturday, will be International Coastal Cleanup Day.

On September 22, Sunday, an ecumenical mass will be held at the PCG grounds to open NMW followed by wreathe and flower-throwing activities offered for the deceased seafarers and fishers, as well as for those who have perished or missing at sea. There will also be simultaneous blowing of horns and dressing up of ships.

On September 23, Monday, there will be “Stop and Salute Flag-Raising Ceremony” at the Independence Flagpole of Rizal Park, Luneta to honor Filipino seafarers and reservists. It will be followed by the Kapehan media breakfast forum.

On September 24, Tuesday, students from different maritime schools nationwide will compete in the oratorical and art contests.

Winners of the SeamanOnline wacky photo contests will also be announced.

On September 25, Wednesday, there will be a mental health awareness activity organized by the PCG , dental consultation and a hybrid webinar by Marino World.

On September 26, the maritime safety conference will coincide with World Maritime Day (WMD) with the theme “Navigating the future: safety first!”.

On September 27, the 14th Boses ng Marino karaoke challenge will showcase talented singers at Seafarer’s Shed at Kalaw, Luneta. It will be preceded by an activity organized by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) dubbed as the Special Day for Overseas Filipino Seafarers.

On September 28, there will be another coastal clean up activity with mangrove planting.

On September 29, Sunday, NSD proper will be celebrated through a grand parade that will start from Raha Sulayman park in Malate going to the main venue at the San Andres Sports Complex.

The high mass will be followed by the NMW turnover ceremonies from PCG to PPA, NMW closing ceremonies and mini concert by the PCG band.

In Cebu, the NSD activities also include the nine day novena along with the pilgrim visit of the image of Our Lady of the Star of the Sea to various maritime institutions. Aside from the holy mass, there are also foot parade, fluvial, processions, and friendly basketball games.

There are presently 17 Stella Maris centers nationwide: five in Luzon ( Batangas, La Union, Manila Palawan, Pangasinan), six in Visayas (Bohol, Capiz, Cebu, Dumaguete, Iloilo, Leyte) and six in Mindanao (Basilan, Cagayan de Oro, Davao, General Santos City, Iligan, Zamboanga).

