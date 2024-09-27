Daily Gospel, September 27

This is the Daily Gospel for today, September 27, 2024, which is Friday of the Twenty-fifth week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 9, 18-22.

Once when Jesus was praying in solitude, and the disciples were with him, he asked them, “Who do the crowds say that I am?”

They said in reply, “John the Baptist; others, Elijah; still others, ‘One of the ancient prophets has arisen.’”

Then he said to them, “But who do you say that I am?” Peter said in reply, “The Messiah of God.”

He rebuked them and directed them not to tell this to anyone.

He said, “The Son of Man must suffer greatly and be rejected by the elders, the chief priests, and the scribes, and be killed and on the third day be raised.”

