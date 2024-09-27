Tomas vows to reveal more info on EJKs in next House hearing

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña vowed to reveal more information about the extra-judicial killings (EJKs) here in the next House committee hearing.

Osmeña made this statement on Thursday, September 26, after announcing that the hearing scheduled this Friday, September 27, has been postponed to mid-October.

However, the former mayor, who was once again invited to shed more light about reports of EJKs here, shared that this development would allow him to present and reveal more information, including records from victims of EJKs.

“I’m going to use the extra time to incorporate additional information into my presentation. I already have plenty of information, both from my own records and from victims who have approached me in private,” he wrote.

“Plenty of people have come forward. If anyone else wants to talk to me privately, as always I can be contacted directly at 0917 329 9999,” added Osmeña.

Osmeña served as a resource speaker in the ongoing House quad committee hearing on EJKs and Philippine Offshore Gambling Operators (Pogos).

Last September 19, he accused former Cebu City police director Royina Garma of receiving payola of up to P1 million from illegal gamblers.

Garma was asked to appear at the hearing for her alleged connection to the deaths of three Chinese drug lords in August 2016, less than two months after Duterte assumed the presidency. /with reports from Inquirer.net

