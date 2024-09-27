Cesafi Season 24: Volleyball tournament unwraps this weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 Volleyball Tournament kicks off tomorrow, Saturday, September 28, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus gymnasium, featuring six exciting matches in the women’s and girls’ high school divisions.

Headlining the women’s division is a clash between the defending champions, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Lady Panthers, and the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Lady Fighting Maroons.

This showdown is set for the second-to-last match of the afternoon.

Adding to the excitement is a matchup between last year’s runners-up, the University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors, and the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Lady Wildcats in the final match of the day. Both teams will be eager to start their campaigns with a victory.

In other women’s division action, Cebu Eastern College (CEC) will face off against Cebu Doctors University (CDU), completing a packed lineup of competitive encounters.

The girls’ high school division will also feature three thrilling matches. Newcomers Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) are set to take on Benedicto College, while USPF battles the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM). The first match of the day, scheduled for 8:30 AM, will see USC face CEC.

On Sunday, there will be six matches, this time featuring the boys high school and men’s division, at the same venue.

