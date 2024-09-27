Barili, Cebu: Truck crashes into electric post, driver dead

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man, who was driving a 14-wheeler truck, died after sustaining severe injuries due to a road accident along the national highway in Brgy. Poblacion, Barili town, southwestern Cebu on Friday, September 27.

The truck reportedly slammed into an electrical post by the side of the road after the driver lost his brakes and lost control of the vehicle.

The dead driver was identified as Rowel Merasol, of legal age and a resident of Barangay Ocaña, Carcar City, Cebu.

Police, in a report, said that the victim was driving a 14-wheeler truck that was carrying numerous steel rebars for construction materials. He was accompanied by a truck boy who was sitting in the front seat.

The two were traveling from Carcar City to a warehouse in Dumanjug, Cebu where they were delivering the materials on Friday morning

At 11:10 a.m., Merasol allegedly lost control of the truck’s brakes as he reached Brgy. Poblacion.

As a result, he lost control of the vehicle and collided with an electric post at the side of the road. He also hit a dump truck and a motorcycle that were parked on the roadside.



Merasol sustained serious injuries as the driver’s side was damaged the most due to the impact. He died instantly, said the report.

Meanwhile, the truck boy suffered injuries on his body.

As of this writing, policemen in Barili continue to conduct an investigation on the fatal vehicular accident.

Police also reminded truck drivers of their responsibilities to maintain their vehicles in good condition in order to avoid road accidents that could cause tragic damage.

Barili is a second-class municipality located approximately 56 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

