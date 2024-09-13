24th Aboitiz Football Cup kicks off September 13

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The much-awaited 24th Aboitiz Football Cup will officially roll off tomorrow, Saturday, September 14, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex, here.

John Gutierrez, Philippine Football Federation (PFF) president, will grace the opening ceremony along with some notable Philippine football team members.

READ MORE:

Albert Capellas is new head coach of PH Men’s Football Team

World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Philippine Men’s National football team to face Iraq

Cebu FC faces Laguna in a ‘must-win’ PFL match on Saturday

The program, which starts at 2:00 p.m., will have Philippine Women’s National Football Team (PWNFT) members in Hali Long and Inna Palacios along with men’s team members Jeremiah Borlongan who also plays for the Cebu Football Club and Uriel Dalapo.

The opening tomorrow marks the end of the four-year hiatus of the biggest and longest-running football tournament in the Philippines, the Aboitiz Football Cup.

More than a hundred football clubs and teams will vie in various age groups that will follow a league-type, 11-aside format.

After the opening ceremony, there will be exciting matches that will highlight the day.

There will be six matches for Players 6 category from 5:00 p.m onwards, while eight matches will be featured in the Players 8 category.

The Aboitiz Football Cup here in Cebu serves as the most extensive and biggest leg among all three organized by the Aboitiz Foundation in partnership with the Cebu Regional Football Association (CRFA).

The Cebu leg will only be the league-type format which is expected to run for several months, whereas the legs in Davao and Laguna that will follow a festival-type tournament.

There are over a dozen age groups ranging from six years old to 40-and-above, with the other venues located at theDon Bosco Technology Center (DBTC), Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), University of San Carlos (USC), and the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP