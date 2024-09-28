29 more villages in Central Visayas given drug-cleared status
CEBU CITY, Philippines – After careful deliberation, authorities have decided to give 29 more barangays in Central Visayas a drug-cleared status.
Of this number, 15 are located in Bohol, six in Negros Oriental, five in Cebu, while the three others are Brgys Ibo and Talima in the highly urbanized city of Lapu-Lapu and Brgy. Pagsabungan in Mandaue City.
Here is the list of the 29 drug-cleared barangays:
- Canagong, Sikatuna
- Bolod, Panglao
- Katipunan, Clarin
- Mataub, Clarin
- Cagawasan, Dagohoy
- Caluasan, Dagohoy
- Mahayag, Dagohoy
- Kabasacan, Sagbayan
- Basdio, Guindulman
- Bato, Guindulman
- Canhaway, Guindulman
- Alegria Norte, Loay
- Badbad Occidental, Loon
- Catigbian, Buenavista
- Baluarte, Buenavista
- Gimama a, Tuburan
- Can-asujan, Carcar City
- San Jose Poblacion, Catmon
- Jolomaynon, Dalaguete
- Tuba, Dalaguete
- Dawis, Bayawan City
- Lumapao, Canlaon City
- Balogo, Guihulngan City
- Imelda, Guihulngan City
- San Isidro, Manjuyod
- Bugnay, Mabinay
- Ibo, Lapu-Lapu City
- Talima, Lapu-Lapu City
- Pagsabungan, Mandaue City
Barangays with drug-cleared status are those that were previously considered drug-affected because of the presence of drug personalities and drug dens, but have undergone processes to validate their efforts in solving the problem of illegal drugs.
In addition, 51 drug-cleared and six drug-free barangays in Siquijor Province and the drug-free barangay of Cawhagan in Lapu-Lapu City were also able to retain their status.
The deliberation process was conducted by the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing (ROCBDC) at the Central Visayas office of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7) located in Brgy. Lahug, Cebu City, on September 25.
PDEA-7 Regional Director Emerson Margate presided over the deliberation process.
Also in attendance were Celerino Magto Jr., chief of the Local Government Monitoring and Evaluation Division (LGMED) of DILG-7 and acting as the committee vice chairperson, Dr. Jonathan Neil Erasmo of DOH-7, PMAJ Rey Delos Santos of PRO-7, and Lawyer George Paul Alcovindas, the PDEA-7 assistant regional director and Regional BDCP Team supervisor.
According to PDEA-7, giving barangays a drug-cleared status is under the Barangay Drug Clearing Program (BDCP) pursuant to DDB Regulation No. 4, Series of 2021.
One of the critical parts of the BDCP is the relentless implementation of anti-illegal drug programs in both drug-cleared and drug-free barangays in the region to ensure that they are ready to address any possible drug activities.
