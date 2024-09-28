cdn mobile

29 more villages in Central Visayas given drug-cleared status

By: Emmariel Ares - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | September 28,2024 - 03:06 PM

29 more villages in Central Visayas given drug-cleared status

A deliberation meeting by the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing (ROCBDC) on Wednesday, September 25, resulted in the declaration of 29 more areas in Cebu City as drug-cleared barangays. | PDEA-7 Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – After careful deliberation, authorities have decided to give 29 more barangays in Central Visayas a drug-cleared status. 

Of this number, 15 are located in Bohol, six in Negros Oriental, five in Cebu, while the three others are Brgys Ibo and Talima in the highly urbanized city of Lapu-Lapu and Brgy. Pagsabungan in Mandaue City.

Here is the list of the 29 drug-cleared barangays:

  1. Canagong, Sikatuna
  2. Bolod, Panglao
  3. Katipunan, Clarin
  4. Mataub, Clarin
  5. Cagawasan, Dagohoy
  6. Caluasan, Dagohoy
  7. Mahayag, Dagohoy
  8. Kabasacan, Sagbayan
  9. Basdio, Guindulman
  10. Bato, Guindulman
  11. Canhaway, Guindulman
  12. Alegria Norte, Loay
  13. Badbad Occidental, Loon
  14. Catigbian, Buenavista
  15. Baluarte, Buenavista
  16. Gimama a, Tuburan
  17. Can-asujan, Carcar City
  18. San Jose Poblacion, Catmon
  19. Jolomaynon, Dalaguete
  20. Tuba, Dalaguete
  21. Dawis, Bayawan City
  22. Lumapao, Canlaon City
  23. Balogo, Guihulngan City
  24. Imelda, Guihulngan City
  25. San Isidro, Manjuyod
  26. Bugnay, Mabinay
  27. Ibo, Lapu-Lapu City
  28. Talima, Lapu-Lapu City
  29. Pagsabungan, Mandaue City

Barangays with drug-cleared status are those that were previously considered drug-affected because of the presence of drug personalities and drug dens, but have undergone processes to validate their efforts in solving the problem of illegal drugs.

In addition, 51 drug-cleared and six drug-free barangays in Siquijor Province and the drug-free barangay of Cawhagan in Lapu-Lapu City were also able to retain their status.

The deliberation process was conducted by the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing (ROCBDC) at the Central Visayas office of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7)  located in Brgy. Lahug, Cebu City, on September 25.

PDEA-7 Regional Director Emerson Margate presided over the deliberation process.

Also in attendance were Celerino Magto Jr., chief of the Local Government Monitoring and Evaluation Division (LGMED) of DILG-7 and acting as the committee vice chairperson, Dr. Jonathan Neil Erasmo of DOH-7, PMAJ Rey Delos Santos of PRO-7, and Lawyer George Paul Alcovindas, the PDEA-7 assistant regional director and Regional BDCP Team supervisor.

According to PDEA-7, giving barangays a drug-cleared status is under the Barangay Drug Clearing Program (BDCP) pursuant to DDB Regulation No. 4, Series of 2021.

One of the critical parts of the BDCP is the relentless implementation of anti-illegal drug programs in both drug-cleared and drug-free barangays in the region to ensure that they are ready to address any possible drug activities.

