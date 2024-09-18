Cebu FC faces Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in AFC Cup opener

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Dynamic Herb Cebu Football Club embarks on a perilous journey as they kick off their campaign in the AFC Champions League 2 against South Korea’s Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC on Thursday, September 19.

The match is scheduled to commence at 8 p.m. at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Despite the logistical challenges of hosting their “home” matches away from their familiar grounds, the Gentle Giants are determined to make a significant impact.

Originally slated to play at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in Cebu City, the team was forced to shift venues after AFC officials deemed the facility below the required standards.

The club’s management, alongside the Cebu City government, had advocated for the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) as an alternative venue, citing its history of hosting FIFA international friendlies.

However, the appeal was not successful, and Cebu FC will play all their home fixtures at Rizal Memorial Stadium.

In preparation for the tournament, Gentle Giants bolstered their squad with seven new signings in Samuel Erik Strong, Masaya Kobayashi, Kainoa Bailey, Daniel Aleixo, John Lucero, Ryoo Togashi, and Lorenzo Giuseppe.

These additions are expected to strengthen the team’s lineup and enhance their performance on the continental stage.

Following their opening fixture against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, the Gentle Giants will travel to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to take on Selangor FC on October 3.

