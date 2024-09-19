Cebu FC set to face Mendiola 1991 in PFL opener

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Dynamic Herb Cebu Football Club will kick off its Philippines Football League (PFL) season with an away match against Mendiola FC 1991 on September 29 at Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Last season, the Gentle Giants delivered a formidable performance, suffering only two losses and finishing second overall in the standings. This strong showing earned Cebu FC a place in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League 2, which coincides with the PFL season.

A standout feature of Cebu FC’s previous campaign was their impressive home-game record, securing 11 victories out of 12 matches. Their only setback came against Stallions Laguna, who ended a ten-match winning streak with a 2-1 victory in the penultimate match of the season.

As the team enters this new season, they carry renewed motivation, aiming to either maintain their second-place finish or clinch the PFL title for the first time since joining the league in 2021.

The squad has been strengthened by the addition of seven new players: Samuel Erik Strong, Masaya Kobayashi, Kainoa Bailey, Daniel Aleixo, John Lucero, Ryoo Togashi, and Lorenzo Giuseppe.

In terms of competition, Cebu FC holds an advantage over Mendiola, who finished 10th last season with a record of 4 wins, 9 draws, and 11 losses.

Furthermore, Cebu FC triumphed in their last encounter with Mendiola, securing a decisive 5-1 victory in July at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 4 PM on September 29, marking an exciting start to the PFL season for Cebu FC.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP