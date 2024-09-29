SRP board greenlights water, underground cabling, mobility projects

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The South Road Properties (SRP) is set for further development following the recent approval of several new projects by its governing board.

According to Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon, the board’s newly appointed chairman, these initiatives were greenlit during their second meeting.

Gealon told CDN Digital that the approved projects include the SMASH SM Seaside Project, which involves the construction of a link bridge and the removal of three lampposts for safety reasons, “provided they supplement the street lighting along F. Vestil Road by installing floodlights.”

In connection with this, the board has requested the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) to relocate the steel railing currently under the Mambaling flyover to F. Vestil Road, Gealon said.

The board also requested the CCTO to issue a road closure order and prepare a traffic management plan for the SMASH SM Seaside project.

Additionally, the board approved the proposal of Pilipinas Water Resources Inc. (PWRI) for the construction of wells, subject to adjustments related to the Department of Public Works and Highways’ (DPWH) road-widening project.

Furthermore, PWRI’s request to reroute water pipes was approved in anticipation of the construction of the Hall of Justice. PWRI operates a desalination plant that will improve water services for the barangays of Mambaling, Duljo-Fatima, Basak San Nicolas, Sawang Calero, Pasil, Ermita, Kalubihan, Carbon, Sto. Niño, San Roque, and Tinago.

To recall, in February 2023, the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) and PWRI signed a 25-year agreement for the delivery of desalinated water. Initially, PWRI will provide 10,000 cubic meters of water per day, with plans to increase this to 25,000 cubic meters daily after 19 months. The Mambaling desalination plant is PWRI’s second facility augmenting MCWD’s water supply.

Earlier this year, in May, PWRI began supplying 25,000 cubic meters of water daily from its Opao, Mandaue City facility under a similar 25-year contract.

In addition to the PWRI project, PLDT will commence underground cabling work following the approval of their request to install manholes for their fiber-optic network, Gealon said.

“All these projects were approved during the 2nd SRP Governing Board meeting, hence, they can commence construction subject to the condition that they must undertake the same on a 24/7 work schedule in order not to further disrupt traffic flow in their respective project areas,” Gealon said.

“These developments will greatly impact the economic landscape in SRP considering that these will generate local employment, supplement SRP’s infrastructure needs and enhance mobility, among other benefits, thereby contributing to the general development plan of SRP,” he added. /with reports from Pia Piquero

/clorenciana

