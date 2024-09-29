China holds drills at Panatag Shoal after talks with US counterpart

BEIJING, China — China’s military said on Saturday its air and naval forces conducted maneuvers in a disputed area of the South China Sea, hours after the country’s top diplomat discussed ways of reducing regional tension with his US counterpart.

The news came after the Philippines said it would hold joint drills with its allies in its 370-kilometer exclusive economic zone, which is partly occupied by China.

New Zealand for the first time joined the Philippines as well as the United States, Australia and Japan, in exercises intended to demonstrate their “enhanced cooperation and interoperability,” Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said in a statement on Saturday.

Brawner did not immediately disclose the exact area in the West Philippine Sea where the drills were held. But in a statement on Saturday night, the AFP said the joint exercises were conducted in maritime areas under the Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom).

Nolcom’s areas of responsibility cover the regions in Northern Luzon and their surrounding waters, including Benham Rise northeast of the country’s main island, as well as Central Luzon and its surrounding waters—including Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal, which China seized in 2012 following a standoff with the Philippine Navy.

The Southern Theater Command of China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) had said it would conduct “routine” early warning and reconnaissance exercises as well as patrols around Panatag Shoal, which it called Huangyan Island.

‘Stirring up trouble’

“The theater troops maintain a high degree of vigilance, resolutely defending national sovereignty, security and maritime rights and interests, [and] are firm in maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea,” the command said, without disclosing any further details.

Earlier on Thursday, PLAN asserted its “indisputable sovereignty” over Panatag, which the Philippines also called Bajo de Masinloc.

“Certain countries from outside the region are stirring up trouble in the South China Sea, creating instability,” the Southern Theater Command said, adding that its troops would be on “high alert.”

Wang and Blinken’s talks

The announcement of the maneuvers came after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York on Friday for talks that covered ways to avoid conflict in the South China Sea.

In March, Blinken reiterated to Manila its “ironclad” defense partnership with Washington, amid Beijing’s aggressive deployments in the West Philippine Sea.

Wang, according to his ministry, “emphasized that China insists on resolving differences with countries directly concerned through dialogue and consultation.”

Blinken said he raised China’s “dangerous and destabilizing actions” in the South China Sea and discussed improving communication between the two nations’ militaries.

Wang told Blinken “the US should not always stir up trouble in the South China Sea and should not undermine the efforts of regional countries to maintain peace and stability,” the Chinese foreign ministry added.

New partner

The Philippines’ joint drills with its allies, including its new partner in this region, New Zealand, comes five months after Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s April 18 meeting in Manila with President Marcos, during which the two leaders discussed how their countries could bolster their defense ties.

Luxon and Marcos also said at that time the Philippines and New Zealand would enter into a Mutual Logistics Supporting Agreement and a Status of Visiting Forces Agreement by the end of this year.

Luxon’s visit was followed two months later by the visit of his Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, who affirmed to his Philippine counterpart, Enrique Manalo, New Zealand’s commitment to uphold international maritime laws in the South China Sea.

New Zealand’s involvement in past joint drills was observer. The AFP said the country’s direct participation now adds “a new dimension to [our] collaborative efforts.”

The New Zealand Navy’s auxiliary ship HMNZS Aotearoa (A-11) joined the exercises together with Australian light cruiser HMAS Sydney (D48), Japanese destroyer JS Sazanami (DD113), US destroyer USS Howard (DDG83) and Philippine frigate BRP Antonio Luna (FF151) and corvette BRP Emilio Jacinto (PS35). The Philippines, United States and Australia also deployed their helicopters and other aircraft for the drills. —with a report from Jacob Lazaro

