USPF, DBTC secure first wins in Cesafi high school basketball

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers and the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves earned their first victories in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 high school basketball tournament on Sunday, September 29, at the Cebu Coliseum.

In their season opener, the Baby Panthers trounced the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial College (CRMC) Baby Mustangs, 69-38. Meanwhile, the Greywolves rebounded from an opening game loss to the University of Cebu (UC) Main, narrowly beating the Benedicto College Baby Cheetahs, 72-69.

USPF showcased dominance throughout their matchup, building a commanding lead that reached 38 points at one point, 53-15. Their success was driven by their dominance in the paint, where they outscored CRMC 34-18.

READ: Cesafi Season 24: Panthers outlast Warriors

Despite the lopsided score, only one Baby Panther, team captain Fritz Gonzales, finished in double figures, contributing a game-high 20 points along with four rebounds, three steals, and an assist.

He received support from Champ Brigoli and Marcus Lozano, who combined for 15 additional points.

READ: USJ-R hands Magis Eagles a tough 75-71 defeat in CESAFI 24 opener

The Baby Mustangs struggled offensively, failing to produce any players in double digits. Karl Agravante led the team with eight points, leaving CRMC with an 0-2 record.

Power Tandem

In the closely contested Cesafi matchup between DBTC and Benedicto College, the Greywolves improved to 1-1, behind the power tandem of Angelo Dela Cruz and Jasheed Ybara, who scored 16 and 15 points, respectively.

READ: Echavez leads USJ-R Jaguars to first win in Cesafi Season 24

Dela Cruz also contributed six rebounds and two steals, while Ybara added seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals to bolster DBTC’s effort. Dirk Louis Baguio and Isaac Go each chipped in 10 points, reflecting the team’s balanced scoring approach.

For the Baby Cheetahs, John Kenneth Bihag recorded a double-double with 13 points and 16 rebounds, while Joseph Carl Dimaclid added 14 points. Unfortunately, the Baby Cheetahs, one of the two new teams in the league, remain winless after two games.

The match featured seven lead changes and five ties, highlighting the competitive spirit displayed by both teams throughout the contest.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP