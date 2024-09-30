Shoot-for-a-Cause to support children of our fallen heroes

BACOLOD, Philippines – The FPJ Cup Visayas Edition: Shoot-for-a-Cause successfully brought together participants in a shooting competition aimed at supporting the Hero Foundation and providing assistance to the children of fallen men and women in uniform.

The event showcased the solidarity between local security groups, politicians, and community leaders who rallied behind FPJ Panday Bayanihan and their advocacy for the families of our national heroes.

READ: FPJ Panday Bayanihan hosts FPJ shoot for a Cause to support AFP orphans

“I’d like to thank all those who participated in today’s event. We were able to raise funds and raise awareness. The goal is to give back to our Men and Women in uniform. I believe we were able to do that,” said Brian Poe-Llamanzares, son and Chief of Staff of Senator Grace Poe.

Earlier, he also led the first shoot-for-a-cause that was held at the Camp Aguinaldo firing range. The event brought together gun enthusiasts, members of the security sector and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

For its second leg that was held in Bacolod, the participants were composed of professionals and enthusiasts alike. They took part in the event to raise the much-needed funds for Hero Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing educational support for the children of soldiers who gave their lives in the service to the country.

This Shoot-for-a-Cause is part of FPJ Panday Bayanihan’s ongoing commitment to social responsibility and honoring the sacrifices of our soldiers.

In addition, the event further strengthening FPJ Panday Bayanihan’s efforts to provide resources to those who are most in need, while promoting civic duty and camaraderie through the sport.

The FPJ Cup Visayas Edition was not only a competitive and exciting event, but it also underscored the importance of remembering and supporting the families of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the country.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP