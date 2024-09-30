Webmasters open Cesafi Season 24 with big win over Mustangs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters kicked off their campaign in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 Men’s Basketball Tournament with an emphatic 79-65 win over the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges (CRMC) Mustangs on Sunday, September 29, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Webmasters, last season’s runners-up, wasted no time in asserting their dominance, leading by as many as 21 points and maintaining control throughout the contest.

Despite only having one player in double figures, UC displayed a balanced attack that showcased their depth and determination to reclaim the Cesafi title they last held in 2012.

Filipino-American guard Jepherson Nonol led the charge for UC in his first Cesafi game, scoring 12 points while adding two steals and one assist in just 14 minutes of play. Nonol, who hails from Houston, Texas, flashed his potential as a key contributor, particularly in a decisive first-half run that saw the Webmasters pull away from their opponents.

Supporting Nonol were forwards Ray Charles Libatog and Luther Leonard, each contributing eight points to UC’s offense. The Webmasters’ collective effort was more than enough to outpace the Mustangs, who struggled to find rhythm against UC’s relentless pressure.

CRMC’s Keaton Clyde Taburnal delivered a standout performance, posting a game-high 16 points along with five rebounds and an assist.

However, his efforts fell short as the Mustangs dropped to 0-2 in the Cesafi basketball tournament.

The Mustangs briefly threatened in the second quarter, trimming UC’s lead to seven at 37-30.

However, that only sparked a resurgence from the Webmasters, who went on a commanding 13-1 run to close the half with a 50-31 advantage, with Nonol capping the surge with a five-point flurry, knocking down a three-pointer and following it up with a layup to punctuate UC’s dominance.

The Webmasters maintained their double-digit cushion throughout the second half, never allowing CRMC to mount a serious comeback.

The victory marked an impressive start to UC’s championship bid, and the team celebrated the win alongside the formal turnover of their runner-up trophy from last season by Cesafi deputy commissioner Danny Duran.

