UC Baby Webmasters clinch Compostela Mayor’s Cup title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters, backed by Entersul, recently claimed the title at the “Municipality of Compostela Mayor’s Cup 2024” open category.

They decisively defeated TNMP-Compostela, 87-47, in a winner-take-all championship match over the weekend. This victory came just days after a heartbreaking semifinals loss in the Batang Pilipino Basketball League (BPBL) National Finals 18-Under in Manila.

For head coach Joever Samonte, this win was a sweet redemption for his Baby Webmasters, who returned to Cebu determined to secure a title.

“We showed a strong performance in Compostela because the boys were eager to bounce back after our defeat in the BPBL against Davao,” Samonte told CDN Digital.

“We had a good run in Manila, and I was confident in Compostela. Even though we fell short in Manila, the boys returned home with a lot of energy, and our experience there played a big role.”

Samonte reflected on the tough journey in the BPBL National Finals. He recounted that some players suffered stomach illnesses, and they also had to endure Typhoon Carina, which caused major flooding in Metro Manila during the tournament’s peak.

Despite these challenges, the team delivered stellar performances, defeating their opponents by as much as 40 points all the way to the semifinals.

They only lost to the Davao Region comprised of selected players by a narrow margin of 75-77, finishing as the overall second runners-up in the BPBL National Finals.

“I’m very proud of the boys. They gave it their all despite the problems and challenges, especially with some players falling ill and the typhoon. They fought hard,” Samonte added.

Following their triumph at the Compostela Mayor’s Cup 2024, Samonte and the UC Baby Webmasters have shifted their focus to the 5th San Remigio Properties Basketball Tournament Invitational Cup, currently underway at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

They will face some of Cesafi’s best high school teams, including the defending champions, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), and the visiting National Yi-Lan School of Taiwan, in this premier Cesafi pre-season tournament.

The UC Baby Webmasters will be represented by the same roster that competed in the BPBL and the Compostela Mayor’s Cup, featuring Michael Sagun, Jayver Palco, Dezetto Villanueva, Lourdonnie Cuyos, Joshua Sabando, Lord Ryan Tinajora, Johncel Borjal, Carlo Salgarino, Stephen Pagalan, Jehi Syx Romanos, John Herben Linares, and Lordwyn Jake Yong.

