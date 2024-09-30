Remolino leads Cebuanos to successful aquathlon campaign

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano triathletes made a strong showing at the National Age Group Aquathlon on Sunday, September 29, at the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub in Cavite, with standout performances from Andrew Kim Remolino, Matthew Justine Hermosa, and Raven Faith Alcoseba.

Remolino, a double silver medalist in the Southeast Asian Games, dominated the male elite sprint division, clocking a time of 15 minutes and 12 seconds. His impressive split times included 6:23 in the swim and 8:25 in the run, securing him the top spot on the podium.

Teammate Matthew Justine Hermosa also impressed, finishing third in 15:39, while fellow national team member Joshua Alexander Ramos took second place with a time of 15:27, rounding out a competitive field.

In the women’s elite sprint division, 2022 SEA Games bronze medalist Raven Faith Alcoseba earned a silver medal, finishing with a time of 17:52. She was bested by fellow national team member Erika Nicole Burgos, who won the race with a time of 17:28. Katrina Salazar completed the podium, finishing third in 18:01.

The elite division and age groups featured a 500-meter swim and 2.5k run, while the youth category had a 300m swim and 2.5k run.

Para triathlete Alex Silverio added to the Cebuanos’ success, claiming the top spot in the men’s para PT4 sprint category with a time of 22:23. His fellow Cebuano competitor finished second, clocking in at 29:35.

Cebu’s Christy Ann Perez also made a mark, capturing a silver medal in the sprint youth 13-15 women’s division, showcasing the depth of talent in Cebu’s triathlon community.

In the super tri-kid categories, John Luigi Remolino II secured a silver medal in the 7-8 boys division, while Zia Angel Da Silva matched the feat with a silver in the 6-under girls division. Henia Ethana Go rounded out the podium finishes with a medal in the 11-12 girls super tri kids race.

