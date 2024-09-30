CEC takes on UV in marquee HS basketball duel on Tuesday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The streaking Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons will face an acid test as they take on the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers in a highly-anticipated high school match-up in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 on Tuesday, October 1, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Dragons and UV’s showdown will kick off at 5:15 p.m.

CEC under the tutelage of veteran coaches Rodmark Del Rosario and Mark Tallo is the solo leader of the high school division with their promising 3-0 (win-loss) record.

They are fresh from defeating the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) on Sunday, 66-50, to stretch their impressive start in the league.

Meanwhile, UV comes out as the more favored team for having played in last year’s finals against the eventual champions, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles.

The Baby Lancers of veteran head coach Jun Pepito comes off from a dominating 62-point demolition of University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors last Saturday.

The win was a testament to UV’s impressive off-season which saw them playing for Central Visayas in the Palarong Pambansa 2024, including the Visayas Region title of the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) and a separate title in the CVIRAA and the San Remigio Invitationals.

On the other hand, the Benedicto College Cheetahs are looking to log their second straight win in the Cesafi the men’s basketball tournament by facing the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors at 6:45 p.m.

The Cheetahs delivered their first win in the season opener last September 21 against the CRMC Mustangs, while the Warriors lost to the USJ-R Jaguars on Saturday.

