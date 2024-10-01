Julian: Pagasa says it has exited PAR, may re-enter on Wednesday
MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Julian has exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility as of 9 a.m., Tuesday. That is according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
But the state weather bureau said in its latest update that the typhoon might re-enter PAR on Wednesday morning or afternoon.
In a 10 a.m. cyclone update by Pagasa, Julian is said to be located 225 kilometers (km) west of Ibayat, Batanes, with maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts up to 240 kph.
Pagasa continues to advise the public to monitor weather updates.
