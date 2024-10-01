Mandauehanons to elect PB members for the first time next year

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – For the first time, Mandaue City residents will get to choose their own representatives to the Cebu Provincial Board (PB) in the 2025 midterm elections.

Atty. Annafleur Gujilde, the city’s election officer, said on Tuesday, October 1, that a Supreme Court ruling allows Mandaue, as a legislative district, representation in the PB.

“Unique ni ang Mandaue. Naa tay duha na ka provincial board members. Separate siya sa provincial board members sa 6th district. So ang mahitabo, ang Mandaue voter will vote for provincial board sa Mandaue lang. So, ang mobotar nalang sa 6th district provincial board ang Consolacion and Cordova,” Gujilde said.

Gujilde mentioned of the Supreme Court ruling on the case Florida Robes vs. Comelec, (G.R. No. 257427, June 13, 2023), that says that the lone legislative district of San Jose Del Monte City was entitled to two seats in the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Bulacan.

“Pareho man og sitwasyun ang San Jose Del Monte ug Mandaue. So, naaply sad sa Mandaue nga naa na pod own provincial board members. Nagresolution ang Comelec enbanc applying the ruling of the Supreme Court. Automatic siya ni-apply,” Gujilde added.

Lone District

Mandaue City became a lone district based on Republic Act 11257 which former President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law on April 5, 2019.

The legislation was authored by former 6th district Rep. and now suspended Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes.

RA 11257 took effect in 2022 which allowed now Rep. Emmarie ‘Lolypop’ Ounao-Dizon to seek her first term as the city’s district representative.

In addition, the law also increased from 10 to 12 the members of the Mandaue City Council.

However, Mandaue City residents continued to vote for PB members representing the 6th district of Cebu, that includes the municipalities of Consolacion and Cordova, in the 2022 national elections.

Despite its status as a lone district, Mandaue City also continues to be among the component cities in the Province of Cebu. Mandauehanons continue to vote for governor and vice governor unlike those in the highly urbanized cities of Cebu and Lapu-Lapu.

