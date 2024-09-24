If reelected, Cortes to pursue plan of building bigger city hospital

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Suspended Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes has even bigger plans for the city if he is reelected to office next year.

Shortly after he announced his reelection plans, Cortes said in a media forum on Tuesday that he intends to pursue his plan of building a bigger and better city hospital to address the medical needs of the over 400, 000 Mandauehanons, should he win in the midterm elections.

Cortes said he wanted the new city hospital built on a vacant lot located across the Mandaue City Engineer’s Office along Plaridel Street. The new hospital will be located just a few meters away from the city’s existing hospital.

Mandaue City currently has seven hospitals. Two of these are government run – the Mandaue City Hospital in Brgy. Centro and the Eversley Child Sanitarium and General Hospital in Brgy. Jagobiao that is being operated by the Department of Health – while the five others are private hospitals.

But Cortes said not everyone could afford private hospital care.

In addition, Cortes said that a highly urbanized city like Mandaue deserve a modern medical facility that will cater to the needs of its people.

Until then, Cortes said that the city government will continue to focus on the expansion of the city hospital that started before his suspension order came in August.

“Atoa ni’ng tiwason. I-improve ta ni, then we will build a bigger hospital kay kung atoa ni’ng bungkagon aw maguba na sad. How can we serve the people, sa need sa panglawas sa kaigsoonang Mandauehaon?” Cortes added.

