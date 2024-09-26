Comelec-Mandaue gearing up for upcoming filing of COCs

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Elections in Mandaue City (Comelec-Mandaue) is now preparing for the filing of the Certificate of Candidacy.

Comelec-Mandaue Election Officer, Lawyer Annafleur Gujilde, said that they had a coordination meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 25 with the Mandaue City Police Office for the security measures.

Gujilde said that the venue for COC filing would be held at their office beside the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex, but during October 1, 5, and 8, it would be held at the sports complex. The schedule of COC filing is from Oct. 1 to 8.

Based on a Comelec resolution, Gujilde said that each candidate could bring three members of his family. For supporters, she said that they would also be allowed to witness the filing.

Meanwhile, Gujilde is encouraging residents to register and not wait for the deadline on Monday, September 30.

She hoped that they would take advantage of Saturday to register because on Monday, they would be in the sports complex only in the morning because it would be used in the afternoon.

“So, we will be in the office nga medyo gamay ang space. So, they might be inconvenienced kay dili kaayo komportable para kanila nga morehistro kay gamay ang lugar sa office unya naa sila sa gawas, sa tent. So, I hope ilaha’ng itake adavantage nga naa ta diri (sports complex) karun hangtud sa Sabado,” said Gujilde.

(So, we will be in the office that is quite a small space. So, they might be inconvenienced because they would be not be very comfortable for those who would register because the office space is small and they would be outside, in the tent. So, I hope that they would take advantage that we are here (at the sports complex) now until Saturday.)

Lately, the number of registrants increased from 100 to 400 daily but she said that not all were new as some were for correction and transfers.

For this quarter, they have recorded 7,000 registrants. There are over 230,000 register voters in Mandaue as of July.

