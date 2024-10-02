Catanduanes hit by magnitude 6.1 earthquake, aftershocks expected

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has reported that a magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Bagamanoc town in Catanduanes early Wednesday morning, where aftershocks would be expected.

East of Bagamoc in Catanduanes is where the epicenter of the tectonic earthquake was located, which struck at 5:19 a.m., said Phivolcs in its earthquake bulletin.

The earthquake also had a depth of 38 kilometers.

Intensity I was raised by state seismologists in Irosin, Sorsogon.

Meanwhile, the following intensities were felt in some areas:

Intensity IV: Virac, Catanduanes; and Tabaco City, Albay

Intensity III: Mercedes, Camarines Norte; Caramoan, and Sagñay, Camarines Sur; and Sorsogon City, Sorsogon

Intensity II: General Nakar, Quezon; Legazpi City, Albay; Daet, Camarines Norte; Iriga City, Ragay, and Sipocot, Camarines Sur; and San Roque, Northern Samar

Intensity I: Jose Panganiban, Camarines Norte; Claveria, Masbate; Bulusan, Sorsogon; and Gandara, Samar

A reported intensity is the strength of an earthquake as felt and reported by people, according to Phivolcs, while instrumental intensity is measured by an intensity meter or scale.

No damage is expected from the earthquake.

