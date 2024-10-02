Comelec-7: Few filed COCs yet, more bets expected near deadline

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Elections in Central Visayas (Comelec-7) is expecting the increase of aspirants to file their Certificates of the Candidacy (COCs) towards the end of the filing on October 8.

Lawyer Francisco Pobe, Comelec-7 officer-in-charge regional election director, said that generally, only a few had filed their Certificate of Candidacy in Cebu and Bohol as of October 2, the second day of filing.

Pobe said that the usual ‘Filipino way’, individuals would flock during the late schedule or almost the deadline.

He said this could also be because of the massive information campaign made by Comelec, making sure how they could file their candidacies in an “arranged and expenditious way” and knew that Comelec offices are always ready.

“We expect siguro by Oct. 6, 7, or 8. Diha nay magrampa ang mga tao o aspirants to file their certificate of candidacy. Anyway, the period is from 1 to 8, 8 a.m to 5 p.m., and, hopefully, dili na nato maabala ang atoang opisina nga they will have to take advantage of the time,” said Pobe.

(We most likely expect them by October 6, 7, or 8. There more people or aspirants will flock her to file their certificate of candidacy. Anyway, the period is from 1 to 8, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and, hopefully, we will not hassle our office that they will take advantage of the time.)

The election director said that they had already made their contingency plan and necessary system on how to deal and accommodate the increase of aspirants.

He said that they had been coordinating with the police and local government unit for rescue teams to assist in the security and crowd control.

Pobe visited Comelec-Mandaue on Tuesday to monitor the status of filing of the candidacy in the city. He will be visiting other Comelec offices later on.

As of 10:20 a.m on Wednesday, no aspirants has filed a COC. Lawyer Annafleur Gujilde, Comelec-Mandaue election officer, said that there were a few individuals who asked for COC forms but none had filed yet.

