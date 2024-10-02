Shooting suspect of Talisay chief tanod nabbed in drug bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After weeks of hiding, the suspect behind the shooting incidents targeting the chief tanod of Brgy. Candulawan in Talisay City, Cebu has been apprehended.

The arrest was the result of an intelligence-driven buy-bust operation in Brgy. Candulawan, Talisay City on Wednesday morning, October 2.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Jayron Monterde alias “Tyan,” a resident of the barangay.

Also arrested was George Rosales, 32, his alleged cohort in selling illegal drugs.

Caught in drug bust

Monterde is listed as a street-level individual while Rosales is a high-value drug personality, according to police.

Operatives arrested the two at around 11:40 a.m. and confiscated suspected shabu with Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P340,000.

They also confiscated a 9mm sub-machine gun, and a .45 caliber pistol from the suspects.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Epraem Paguyod, Talisay Police chief, Monterde has allegedly been active as a drug pusher for more than one year.

He reportedly started by disposing of around 10 grams of shabu per week until he reached 50 grams.

Paguyod told CDN Digital in a phone interview that Monterde was previously identified as the shooter who attacked Fidel Torion Sr., 42.

Chief tanod shot, wounded

Torion, the chief tanod of Brgy. Candulawan, was standing outside of the barangay hall on September 12 when Monterde arrived on a motorcycle and fired shots multiple times at the victim.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his head but was able to make a recovery at the hospital.

Prior to this incident, Monterde also allegedly shot the victim last August 10. The bullet, however, only grazed his chest.

With statements from the victim and witnesses, as well as recovered CCTV footage, Monterde was identified as the suspect and a hot-pursuit operation was launched.

Monterde, however, was able to elude arrest for weeks and went into hiding.

According to Paguyod, their series of operations showed that the suspect was still selling illegal drugs while hiding from police.

Operatives then set up a buy-bust operation, which Monterde fell for.

Revenge: Motive of shooting chief tanod

Paguyod also said that the suspect’s motive behind both shooting incidents was revenge for his brother’s death.

He said that the gunman in that particular shooting incident was also a barangay tanod and was arrested for his crimes.

Despite this, Monterde was allegedly under the impression that there were others who were responsible for his brother’s death. This is when he started to develop a vendetta against barangay tanods in the area.

Both of his attempts at revenge failed and he is now detained at the Talisay City Police Station with Rosales.

As of this posting, charges of selling of illegal drugs and possession of loose firearms are being readied against them.

In addition, Monterde will be facing two separate charges of attempted murder and frustrated murder, which was already filed by authorities.

