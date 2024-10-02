Benedicto College Cheetahs blow past USC Warriors to grab second straight win

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Benedicto College Cheetahs continued their impressive start in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 Men’s Basketball Tournament, defeating the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors 73-66 on Tuesday night, October 1, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Cheetahs, who finished eighth in the standings last year, have shown remarkable improvement this season, now boasting a 2-0 record after a statement win over the Warriors.

Benedicto College head coach BJ Murillo attributed their success to the team’s newfound depth and the addition of key players, including rookie point guard Albert Joshua Tolipas from Samar, who has been nicknamed the “Mighty Mouse of Samar.”

Tolipas was named “Player of the Game” after leading his team with a standout performance.

“We added three new players, all point guards who know how to set up plays. We’re more comfortable now, especially with the Tolipas brothers,” said Murillo in a post-game interview.

Tolipas filled up the stat sheet with 16 points, five rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 29 minutes on the floor. His brother, Rogelio Jr., also made a significant contribution, scoring 10 points.

Jesli Dela Cruz nearly recorded a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds, while another rookie, former UCLM Webmaster Allen Angelo Alicando, added nine points, all from three-point range.

On the other side, USC’s James Gica led the Warriors with 18 points but struggled with his shooting, hitting just 5-of-14 attempts. Bryle Puntual chipped in 10 points, but USC fell to a disappointing 0-3 start to the season.

“Every game in Cesafi, we never expect an easy win. We studied our opponent well, especially since we lost to USC last year due to their outside shooting. This time, we made sure to limit their perimeter shots, and they didn’t have much presence in the shaded lane,” added Murillo. “Our ultimate goal is to make it to the Final Four.”

Benedicto College took control early and led by as many as 16 points, 49-33, at one point in the game.

Their transition offense proved too much for USC, outscoring the Warriors 14-3 in fast-break points. The Cheetahs’ bench was also crucial, contributing 46 points compared to USC’s 22, with 20 points coming off turnovers.

