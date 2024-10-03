Veterinary doctor from Argao eyes seat in Cebu’s provincial board

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A doctor of veterinary medicine is running as a provincial board member of Cebu’s 2nd district to give voters an “alternative” and to change politics.

Dr. Odysseus “Ody” Camarillo from Argao in southern Cebu, filed his Certificate of Candidacy (COC) on the first day of the filing period at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Cebu Provincial Office.

Camarillo was also the third to file his COC on Tuesday.

Who is Camarillo?

Camarillo is popularly known as “Doc Ody” by his peers and colleagues. He owns Cebu Veterinary Doctors (CVD) group of hospitals and clinics, as well as CVD Animal Health.

Camarillo said that his purpose in running would be to give voters an “alternative” and to change politics.

“I want to change politics. If you want to be in politics, you need to be invited by the parties. And I want to let the people know, if you are capable and have the heart to serve, please run. So that we can give alternative to the people. At least something new,” he said.

READ MORE:

LIVE UPDATES (DAY 3): Filing of CoCs for 2025 Elections in Cebu

Archival: BOPK slate complete, ready to file candidacies

Day 2 of COC filing: Reelectionists, notable faces, gimmicks emerge

This is also his first time running in the elections.

Asked if he ever does not win, Camarillo answered: “I don’t know. My focus is to win this coming election.”

Solving poverty

But if he ever wins, Camarillo said he wanted to be part of the solution in solving poverty and unemployment, noting that his role would be in legislation.

“Most people in the 2nd district, even elsewhere, unemployment is the biggest problem. So, that’s really my focus,” he said.

Moreover, as a veterinarian, Camarillo is exposed to going and visiting different areas in the community. Because of that, he was able to see the community problems that needed solutions.

“The most important thing to solve the problem is to know the problem, so we have to go around,” he said.

He said that when he met people in the mountain barangays, they would tell him their problems and he hopes he could “serve them.”

“Their livelihood is farming, livestock, and vegetables, like for example in Mantalongon, Dalaguete, and Anahaw in Argao. I’ve seen those problems and they need assistance,” Camarillo said.

Why he is running for a PB seat

Asked why he decided to run for a seat now, Camarillo said he believed he was more prepared this time.

“My focus is my profession… [but] right now, I’m seeing the time already. Because being in public service, you have to devote your time. I want to be serious. Now, I’m seeing that I’m ready to devote my time for public service and I think we need changes,” Camarillo said.

He hoped that the voters would choose the right candidate during elections, as “every election was an opportunity to make a change.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP