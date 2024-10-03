Archival: BOPK slate complete, ready to file candidacies

CEBU CITY, Philippines – City Councilor Nestor Archival, the standard-bearer of Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) for the 2025 midterm elections, has confirmed that the party was fully prepared to file its certificates of candidacy (COC) on October 7 or 8.

“We’re filing our COC either on October 7 or 8 in the morning. Before that, we’ll have a mass, proceed to Comelec, and then hold a press conference,” Archival said during an interview on October 2.

He said that the flexibility in the filing date would ensure that all necessary paperwork, including the Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance (CONA), would be completed to avoid any last-minute rush.

“We’re looking at October 7 or 8 to ensure all documents are in order. It’s difficult to rush things, especially with the CONA and the review process,” he added.

Archival also revealed that BOPK’s slate for the 2025 elections had been finalized, although he withheld details about potential new candidates.

“Yes, the slate is complete and ready. There are new names, but I cannot disclose them just yet,” he said.

When asked about the competition, particularly running against local political parties Kusog and Barug, Archival acknowledged that political dynamics often shift, but emphasized that BOPK’s strength was in its consistency.

“These are all political dynamics, so there will always be changes. But BOPK has never wavered. Other parties may consolidate their resources by forming alliances, but that’s their strategy to gain more votes,” he said.

Archival stressed that BOPK’s consistency and stability were its defining strengths compared to other political groups.

“Consistency is crucial. If a party keeps changing, its policies will also shift in the future. The cohesiveness and teamwork within BOPK come from long-standing relationships. Many of our members have been with us since the beginning, and we don’t just bring in people based on their chances of winning,” he said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Regarding former BOPK members who have transferred to other parties, Archival said that timing played a significant role.

“Some members left early, thinking BOPK wasn’t progressing. By the time BOPK started its preparations, they had already committed to other parties,” he said.

He was referring specifically to the transfer of Councilor Franklyn Ong, who recently formalized an alliance with suspended Mayor Michael Rama’s Partido Barug Team Rama.

“Maybe it has an impact, especially since Ong was with BOPK, and some barangay captains supported him. But we’ve never relied solely on barangay captains. Since the beginning, BOPK has focused on building a broader base,” he said.

Archival further confirmed that BOPK would not be forming alliances with other political groups for the upcoming elections.

“We are all BOPK. There are no alliances,” he said.

