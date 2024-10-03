Priland Development Corporation marks the topping-off ceremony for Paseo Grove Tower 2

In a testament to its commitment to vibrant communities, Priland Development Corporation proudly marks a significant milestone with the topping-off ceremony of Paseo Grove Tower 2. This event symbolizes the nearing completion of the second residential tower within the flagship mixed-use development.

This state-of-the-art residence features a prime location, luxurious amenities, and unparalleled convenience. We can’t wait for our residents to experience the lifestyle they deserve. RAMON CARLO YAP PRESIDENT PRILAND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

Paseo Grove offers a model of convenient living. Nestled on a 1-hectare area along Humay-Humay Road, it boasts a prime location close to key establishments, such as schools, a public market, hospitals, and lifestyle hubs. This strategic positioning grants residents effortless access to all the necessities for a well-rounded lifestyle.

Paseo Grove is envisioned as a six-tower complex, catering to diverse lifestyles. Tower 2, recently capped at 17 floors, presents a sanctuary of residential units. The forthcoming towers will offer a dynamic array of residential spaces, small office/home office (SOHO) units, commercial zones, and leasable areas.

Future residents can choose from studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom residential units ranging from 21 to 62 square meters, ensuring a blend of comfort and functionality.

In addition to its prime location, Paseo Grove offers a vibrant and secure environment. Residents can relax at two swimming pools with a pavilion, engage in fitness activities at the gym, or utilize the daycare center and multipurpose room. On top of that, serene parks and gardens provide a peaceful retreat, while leasable spaces within the development ensure convenient access to daily essentials.

Priland places the well-being of its residents at the forefront. Each unit is equipped with safety and security features, including provisions for air-conditioning units, telephone lines, cable TV connections, modern appliances like induction stoves and range hoods, and a comprehensive fire detection system. Moreover, CCTV cameras are strategically positioned throughout common areas such as lobbies and amenities for added security.

“Priland Development Corporation has been dedicated to exceptional service for our stakeholders for over a decade. The topping-off ceremony of Paseo Grove Tower 2 marks another significant step in our mission. This state-of-the-art residence features a prime location, luxurious amenities, and unparalleled convenience. We can’t wait for our residents to experience the lifestyle they deserve,” said Ramon Carlo Yap, President of Priland Development Corporation.

Paseo Grove’s commitment to excellence has earned recognition from the prestigious PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards. The development was recently awarded Best Affordable Condo Development in Metro Cebu and received a commendation for Best Lifestyle Development.

Priland Development Corporation is more than a developer; it creates an infrastructure that connects people to what matters most.

For more information about Paseo Grove, contact Priland Development Corporation at (032) 517 9645 or (+63) 977 304 4083. You can also visit the official Priland Facebook page (@PrilandOfficial) or explore www.priland.com.ph.

advt.

RELATED STORIES:

Priland breaks ground on six-tower Mactan project Paseo Grove

Priland inks deal with Mandaue City for P2B mixed-use development