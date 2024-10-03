Negros Island Region: Negros Occ Gov. Lacson signs IRR

BACOLOD CITY, Negros Occidental–Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson expressed optimism on the full operation of the Negros Island Region as he signed the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the NIR Act on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.

“I just signed, conforming to the IRR of the NIR Act. Ideally, it would have been good if we all got together, with the other governors and all the congressmen. That was the original plan, but it’s very hard to get our schedules together,” Lacson said in an interview.

Lacson, joined by Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz II, signed the IRR in the presence of Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Director Dennis Villaseñor and NIR OIC-Assistant Regional Director and concurrent DILG-Negros Occidental provincial director Teodora Sumagaysay, at the Governor’s Office here.

“The DILG has already set up a regional office here. That, in a way, is telling us that it’s moving already. The many years of waiting is bearing fruit this time,” the governor said.

He added that with the IRR already in place, “we can expect the NIR to be functional.”

Negros Island Region IRR

The IRR includes the rules on establishing NIR government offices and mechanisms, duties and responsibilities of the technical working group, funding, transitory provisions, and final provisions.

Within 90 days after the approval of the IRR, the national government agencies are expected to implement their respective road maps or transition plans.

Aside from Lacson, also listed as signatories are Negros Oriental Governor Manuel Sagarbarria, Siquijor Governor Jake Vincent Villa, and Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez.

Also named in the document are the representatives of the seven legislative districts of Negros Occidental, including the Lone District of Bacolod, as well as their two counterparts in Negros Oriental and one in Siquijor.

Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez is included as the caretaker of the Negros Oriental Third District.

Who signed IRR?

Based on the copy of the IRR obtained by reporters after Lacson signed the document, those who have not yet signed are Negros Occidental Sixth District Rep. Mercedes Alvarez, Siquijor Lone District Rep. Zaldy Villa, Governor Villa, Romualdez, and Benitez.

Those who have already signed the IRR, as well, are National Economic Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, Department of Budget and Management Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, and DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr.

Last June 13, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. signed Republic Act 12000, or the NIR Act creating an administrative region comprising Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor.

The NIR Act separates Negros Occidental from Western Visayas (Region 6) and Negros Oriental and Siquijor from Central Visayas (Region 7).

