Cebu City shooting: Man killed inside Calamba cemetery

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | October 03,2024 - 01:49 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 27-year-old man lost his life after he was targeted by an unidentified gunman while he was inside a cemetery in Brgy. Calamba, Cebu City on Wednesday evening, October 2.

The victim was reportedly an ex-convict who was previously jailed for charges of robbery and illegal drugs.

The deceased was identified as Frances Jake Padayao, 27, who lived inside the Calamba cemetery.

In an interview with the victim’s cousin, he said that Padayao had been arrested multiple times before for robbery and involvement with illegal drugs.

Padayon’s most recent arrest was for possession of illegal drugs and he was released from jail on September, according to his cousin.

Police, in a report, revealed that the fatak shooting attack happened at around 8:00 p.m.

Prior to this, a witness told police that he saw Padayao engaging in a fistfight right outside the cemetery. After a short scuffle, both Padayao and the person he was fighting with separated heading to different directions.

Padayao went inside the cemetery, where he reportedly usually hang out with his friends, and remained there for almost an hour.

All of a sudden, an unknown individual allegedly approached Padayao and shot him in the head causing the latter to collapse on the ground. He died instantaneously.

Police received a call about the shooting attack at around 9:00 p.m. and immediately went to the area.

When medical responders arrived, they found the victim unresponsive and with a gunshot wound in his head.

Operatives recovered an empty shell of a 9 mm pistol and a glass piper at the crime scene.

As of this writing, an investigation has been launched to identify and apprehend the person responsible for Padayao’s death.

Moreover, police are looking at personal grudge as the possible motive behind the shooting.

The victim’s cadaver has been brought to a funeral homes along N. Baclaso Street in Cebu City.

