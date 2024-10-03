Basilica’s dress code rule: Candle vendors see increase in sales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With the implementation of the dress code policy at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño (BMSN), several churchgoers and visitors who failed to follow it had no choice but to light candles outside the Basilica.

On the second day of the implementation, October 2, the security guards were on full alert to inspect the attire of those who entered the church.

Those who have worn proper attire got to enter the Basilica, while those who did not, were denied entry.

In light of the situation, some Basilica candle vendors observed that they got to sell more than the amount of candles they used to, prior to the implementation.

Some of them said that their revenue doubled.

Irish Olbedencia, 33, said that since not all people were already aware of the policy’s strict implementation, they would end up lighting their candles outside in a makeshift candle station.

When it comes to the dress code policy, Olbedencia said that she was in favor of it.

“It is better that way because the people are entering a Holy place, so they should follow the policy. Since it is a church, they should wear formal attire,” she said in Cebuano.

She added that people should wear the appropriate attire because the church is not a disco nor a beach to wear shorts and revealing clothes.

Olbedencia said that they could sell up to 100 pieces of candles for P10 each.

“Before the policy was implemented, we could only sell around 50 pieces,” she said in mixed English and Cebuano.

“Okay ra among paninda nga karon nga dili na makasud sa simbahan katong mga nagshort, nagsleeveless,” another candle vendor said.

(Our candle sales are okay now that people cannot enter the church wearing shorts and sleeveless shirts.)

Sari Rosalita, 55, a member of vendors association in Cebu City, said that they took turns in selling candles at the Basilica.

Although she could not specify the amount of her revenue during the interview, she noted that there had been a lot of visitors who would choose to buy candles outside, rather than trying to get inside the Basilica.

Rosalita said that though they were able to benefit a little from those who were not able to get inside, she still hopes that people would get to visit and see the image of the Holy Child, Santo Niño.

“Okay sad. Pero [para sa] ako sad, mas nindot gyud nga makasud gyud sila kay gusto [man nila] makaampo, makahikap sa Senyor,” Rosalita said.

(It is okay. But [for me] I too, it would be better that they can enter because they also want to pray there and touch the Senyor.)

“Mao na akong awhag sa mga taw sad, og mangari mo sa Santo Niño, mga laki ayaw mo pag-short. Mga babaye, pag dress kutob o saylo sa tuhod,” she added.

(That is my call to the people also who would come here in Santo Niño, for the men, don’t wear shorts. For the women, wear a dress covering your knees or even lower.)

In an advisory released on Sunday, September 1, the Augustinian Friars who are managing the Basilica, said the new policy would aim to ensure that all visitors “demonstrate the appropriate respect for this sacred space.”

“To maintain the solemnity of our worship space, those arriving in attire deemed unsuitable for worship or who attempt to wear shawls rented outside the Basilica will be denied entry,” read part of the advisory.

