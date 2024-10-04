The theme “Marinong Filipino: Ligtas na Paglalayag” resonated nationwide last week during the celebration of the 29th National Seafarers’ Day (NSD) spearheaded by the Stella Maris Philippines.

President Fidel V. Ramos issued Proclamation No. 828 s,1996 declaring August 18 as NSD which was later moved to the last Sunday of September by Proclamation 1094 s 1997. NSD aimed to give due recognition to the vital role of Filipino seafarers towards the development of the Philippines as a maritime country.

“We express our deepest appreciation to our beloved Filipino seafarers, wherever you may be. Your contributions and sacrifices do not go unnoticed. You are the backbone of our community, embodying the values of hard work, resilience, and compassion,” says Bishop Ruperto Santos of Antipolo, Bishop Promoter of Stella Maris-Philippines.

Stella Maris acts as the Catholic Church’s missionary work to the peoples of the sea, particularly seafarers, whether they are on merchant, passenger, war or fishing vessels. It provides practical and pastoral care to all peoples of the sea, regardless of nationality, belief or race through chaplaincies in ports in all continents of the world.

Stella Maris Philippines is tasked to coordinate with the public and private sectors the NSD-related nationwide activities that include masses and prayers for the safe voyage of seafarers as well as grand parade, motorcades, novenas, processions, seminars, oratorical, art and karaoke contests.

The NSD last September 29, 2024 coincided with the National Maritime Week (NMW) from September 22 to September 29, 2024. NMW is held every last week of September spearheaded alternatively by the government agencies Maritime Industry Authority (Marina), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) by virtue of Proclamation No. 1560 s 2008.

“Marinong Filipino: Ligtas na Paglalayag” is lifted from “Navigating the future: safety first!” theme of this year’s World Maritime Day last September 26, 2024.

The 2024 World Maritime Day theme reflects the work of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to enhance maritime safety and security, in tandem with the protection of the marine environment.

This year also marks 50 years since the adoption of the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) Convention.

SOLAS is an important international treaty concerning the safety of merchant ships. It ensures that ships registered by signatory States comply with minimum safety standards in construction, equipment and operation of ships.

The tragic sinking of Titanic on April 15, 1912 redefined the concept of maritime safety and led to the adoption of SOLAS Convention in 1914.

Titanic set sail on its maiden voyage from Southampton on April 10, 1912, with 2,240 passengers and crew on board. On April 15, 1912, after striking an iceberg, Titanic broke apart and sank to the bottom of the ocean, taking with it the lives of more than 1,500 passengers and crew.

The 1914 version was superseded by SOLAS 1929, SOLAS 1948, SOLAS 1960 (the first adopted under the auspices of the IMO) and SOLAS 1974.

A job of a seafarer is not exactly a walk in the park. He is mentally, physically and emotionally stressed sailing non-stop for weeks or months aside from exposure to fluctuating extreme temperatures as the ships cross ocean boundaries.

The shipping industry and seafaring profession are likewise not without incident or peril as there are maritime disasters or accidents that result in the loss of life of or injury to Filipino seafarers.

A recent sea tragedy involved 36 Filipino seafarers who were declared missing after the Panama-flagged livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1 capsized in southwest Japan on September 2, 2020 during the typhoon Maysak. The 2002-built 133.6-meter-long (438 foot) ship had 39 Filipinos, 2 New Zealanders and 2 Australians and 5,800 cattle on board.

Wreathe and flower-throwing activities were also offered for the deceased seafarers and fishers, as well as for those who have perished or missing at sea. The flowers are the expression of the fragrance and beauty of love given and received.

Wreathe thrown into the sea carry to all the deceased seafarers the message of love and gratitude. There is no distance of time or oceans but a mutual waiting for eternal reunion in peace.

The Philippines is considered as one of the major supplier of maritime labor globally as it is estimated that there is one Filipino seafarer for every four to five complements on board a vessel at any time.

In 2023, Filipino seafarers deployed reached 578,626 with the corresponding dollar remittances amounting to US$6,852,362,000.00 that comprise at least 20 percent of the total OFW dollar remittances.

