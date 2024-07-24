The Outlets at Pueblo Verde unveils new shopping and dining destinations

The first outlet shopping destination in the Visayas and Mindanao has just gotten a major upgrade with the opening of exciting new brands. Get all the choices your heart wants at massive discounts when you check out these new shops at the Outlets at Pueblo Verde.

Mark your calendars and get ready to snag great deals and discounts on the Mid-Year Clearance Sale from August 2 to 4, 2024. Whether you’re a savvy shopper looking for incredible savings opportunities or just in the mood for some retail therapy, this three-day sale is something you won’t want to miss.

World Balance

This proudly Filipino brand has been making quality activewear since 1980. Give your feet the comfort they deserve with their wide selection of comfortable sneakers and basketball shoes.

Reva

Call the what you want—slides, slippers, or sandals—Reva has them all for you in all kinds of colors and designs! Waterproof, washable, and lightweight, you can be sure to walk with comfort in your stylish Revas.

Sugoi Ramen Bar

Comforting and filling ramen doesn’t have to break the bank. Sugoi Ramen Bar gives you the authentic Japanese ramen experience, in a quaint little kiosk al fresco style, starting at only P99.00.

Famous Belgian Waffle

The Famous Belgian Waffle experience long before you bite into their tender and piping-hot waffles served fresh off the gridle. Smell the inviting aroma of butter and vanilla wafting off of their iconic orange kiosk, now at the Outlets.

Bus Diner

Hearty fare served out of a food truck makes for a delicious fun experience, and the Bus Diner hits just the spot. Indulge in their perfectly grilled burgers and fizzy fruit drinks made in house.

Levi’s

Trends come and go, but denim is here to stay, especially if they’re a pair of Levi’s. Grab styles you can wear forever at this beloved American brand, now open with an eye-watering number of styles and cuts at the Outlets.

Crocs

Fun, comfortable, and extremely durable, Crocs are the ultimate in casual footwear. Get your iconic clogs or super soft slippers and dress them up with your fave Jibbitz at their new outlet store.

7Luxe

Travel essentials at a fraction of the cost are the name of the game at 7Luxe. Make your airport debut in chic and affordable gear, like luggages and sneakers, from their new store.

Sperry Keds Merrell

You can never go wrong with footwear that lasts, in both style and durability. Whether you’re pounding pavement or trekking peaks, your shoe game will always be on point at the Sperry/Kedz/Merrell outlet store re-opening on the 25th of July, 2024.

Fashion Rack

Say hello to your favorite American brands all in one affordable location this coming July 31, 2024. Featuring a fresh

look, Fashion Rack Designer Outlets is ready to welcome back their dedicated shoppers ready for a bargain.

Vans

Get ready to look too cool for school at Vans opening on the 3rd of August, 2024. Get your fill of their canvas slip-ons in the

signature checkerboard or their chunky sneakers, for the ultimate in streetwear.

Jafar’s

Celebrating their tenth year of serving delicious wraps, rice meals, and more, this homegrown food stall now calls Pueblo Verde home. Sporting a new logo and brand colors, Jafar’s still serves the same quality of delectable Middle Eastern–inspired fare. Jafar’s will be opening on July 31, 2024.

Coolers Delight

Cap off your bang-for-your-buck shopping spree with a cooling sweet treat or frozen drink or even light bites at Coolers Delight, soon to open on within August 2024. Don’t miss out on their special halo-halo, or better yet, try their newest seasonal offering, the Langka Overload, sweet jackfruit laid on top of milky ice.

Avocadoria

Looking for a cooling dessert or a delicious frozen drink? Avocadoria has something to tickle your taste buds and refresh your day. Serving a delightful selection of avocado-based drinks and desserts starting in August 2024, Avocadoria is the best place to go to wrap up your shopping spree.

Catch the shopping fever at the most affordable quality outlet mall in the whole island. With close to 30 different stores and stalls spread out over three buildings, you’ll be spoiled for choice at the Outlets at Pueblo Verde. Find them at the MEZ2 Estate in Barangay Basak, Lapu Lapu City. Stores open from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

