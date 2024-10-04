Lapu-Lapu inmate doing time for drugs, served warrant inside jail

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — An inmate of the Lapu-Lapu City Jail may spend a longer time behind bars after he was served a warrant of arrest inside the prison for a carnapping case.

The inmate, identified as John Francis Bacalso, 34, a resident of Sitio Bato, Barangay Ermita in Cebu City, is currently serving time in the Lapu-Lapu City Jail for illegal drug-related offenses.

According to authorities, Bacalso was allegedly considered the third most wanted person at the municipal level due to his alleged involvement in illegal drugs and multiple carnapping cases.

Judge Estela Alma Singco-Caruso, presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court Branch 12 in Cebu City, issued the warrant against the accused for violation of Republic Act No. 10883, or the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016. The court recommended bail of P300,000 for his temporary release.

Police Major Eric Gingoyon, chief of Carbon Police Station, said that aside from this warrant, the accused also had pending warrants in Talisay City and Minglanilla for the same offense.

Gingoyon claimed that Bacalso would allegedly rent vehicles and never return them.

